St Pete’s community pools reopened this weekend

Posted on by Colleen Cole
This photo is from St Pete.org

St Pete’s neighborhood pools were opened for Memorial Weekend and Summer hours will start on Friday. The admission price is $1 for ages 3-12 and $2 for ages 13 and up.

The admission price for North Shore Aquatic Complex is $4.50 for ages 3-12 and $5 for ages 13 and up.

For information regarding the hours of operation for City pools, visit: 

stpeteparksrec.org/Pools.

For swim lessons visit: 

stpeteparksrec.org/SwimLessons.

This is the seasonal community pool schedule: 

Childs Park Pool, 1227 43rd St. S – Monday through Friday from 1-4 p.m., Friday from 7-9 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.
Fossil Park Pool, 6739 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N – Monday through Sunday from 1-4 p.m. and Friday from 7-9 p.m.
Jennie Hall Pool, 1025 26th St. S – Monday through Friday from 1-4 p.m., Friday from 7-9 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.
Lake Vista Pool, 1450 60th Ave. S – Monday through Saturday from 1-4 p.m. and Friday from 7-9 p.m.
Northwest Pool, 2331 60th St. N – Monday through Friday from 1-4 p.m., Friday from 7-9 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.
Shore Acres Pool, 4230 Shore Acres Blvd. NE – Monday through Saturday 1-4 p.m.
and Friday from 7-9 p.m.

Year-round pool schedule: 

E.H. McLin Pool, 602 14th St. S – Monday through Saturday from 1-4 p.m., Friday from 7-9 p.m.
North Shore Aquatic Complex, 901 North Shore Dr. NE – Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.
Walter Fuller Pool, 7883 26th Ave. N – Monday through Friday from 5-7 a.m. for lap swimming and from 1-4 p.m. for recreational swimming, Friday from 7-9 p.m.
and Saturday 1-4 p.m.

For more information visit: stpeteparksrec.org

