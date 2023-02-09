State lawmakers could send $15M to New College of Florida

Share this:

Moving quickly as Gov. Ron DeSantis seeks to overhaul New College of Florida, lawmakers next week could funnel $15 million to the liberal arts school for such things as hiring faculty and providing scholarships.

The Joint Legislative Budget Commission, which can make mid-year budget decisions, is scheduled to consider the issue during a meeting Wednesday.

The state university system’s Board of Governors requested the money.

“Funds will afford the institution the opportunity to provide a high quality classical liberal arts education to students while striving to become a national leader in higher education,” an agenda item for the meeting says.

“Funds available may be used for hiring faculty, offering student scholarships and covering additional operational costs necessary to transition into a world-class classical liberal arts educational institution.”

DeSantis in January appointed six conservative members to the New College Board of Trustees, leading to heavy speculation that the governor was angling to remake the leadership and direction of the school.

During a meeting last week, the revamped board removed New College President Patricia Okker and named former state Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran as interim president.

The New College board is scheduled to meet Monday to approve a contract with Corcoran, a former Republican state House speaker and political ally of DeSantis.

via News Service of Florida