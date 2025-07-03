State, local education advocates concerned about $396 million in frozen federal funds

School by icafreitas via iStock for WMNF News.

Listen:

The Trump administration has frozen over 6 billion dollars in education funds nationwide, and almost 400 million of those funds were set to go to Florida schools.

Now, education advocates are worried about what the lack of funds could mean for students.

The funds would benefit various programs such as migrant education and before-and-after-school programs.

And education advocates are concerned about the uncertainty surrounding the funds.

President of the Florida Educators Association Andrew Spar says will “devastate our children” and lead to larger class sizes and teacher layoffs.

Spar called for the immediate release of funds and for Congress to “stand with students, educators and parents.”

The Tampa Bay Times reports Hillsborough County schools were set to receive more than $15 million, Pinellas County schools around $10 million and Pasco County schools about $8.5 million.

In a statement sent to WMNF, President of the Hillsborough Education Association Anna Corman says she was concerned about the uncertainty around the funding, and that it “limits access for students who need the most support, and forces difficult decisions at the local level”

She says this forces difficult decisions on the local level, and she’s concerned about the potential disruption this may cause for students.

Read FEA President Andrew Spar’s full statement below:

“Every child in Florida deserves access to a world-class public education. But after lawmakers failed to pass a budget in our state that adequately supports our students and educators, a federal funding freeze now puts our children at even greater risk. What does this $400 million funding freeze mean for communities in our state? It means potential cuts to summer and after-school programs, fewer student services, ballooning class sizes, and educator layoffs. This funding freeze—on top of an unaccountable voucher system siphoning billions in public funds, corporate-run charter schools placing profits over children, and bad policies that put our students last—will only devastate communities and hurt our children. This is not about politics or ego—this is about the value our country places on public education. We are calling for the immediate release of these funds and are calling on Congress to stand with students, educators, and parents to protect our public schools.” – FEA President Andrew Spar

Read President and CEO of Hillsborough Education Foundation Anna Corman’s full statement below:

“We’re concerned about the uncertainty surrounding federal education funding and the potential disruption it may cause for students and families in Hillsborough County. We care deeply about what’s best for students—especially those who rely on these critical services. When funding is withheld or delayed, it creates uncertainty for our schools, limits access for students who need the most support, and forces difficult decisions at the local level. We urge federal leaders to prioritize students by resolving this issue swiftly and Hillsborough Education Foundation remains committed to supporting efforts that ensure every student has the opportunity to thrive.”