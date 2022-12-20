State Rep. Anna Eskamani on the homeowner’s insurance special session

Share this:

State Representative Anna Eskamani spoke on WMNF’s Tuesday Cafe about the recent Florida Legislature special session on property insurance and whether there was enough help for homeowners.

We also talked about bills we might see during the 2023 regular session, including further restrictions on abortion, an expansion of the “Don’t Say Gay” law and “constitutional carry” — carrying guns without the need for a permit.

And we had a special guest at the end of the show: WMNF anchor and reporter McKenna Schueler, who will be joining the staff of Orlando Weekly.

