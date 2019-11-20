State Union Leader Says More Than 17,000 State Workers Make So Little Money They Are Eligible for Public Assistance; Governor DeSantis says No to State Worker Pay Raise Next Year

Good morning, welcome to Radioactivity. President Trump’s ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland is testifying right now in front of the House Intelligence Committee as that committee considers impeachment. Sondland says there was a quid pro quo he implicated Donald Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former National Security Adviser John Bolton

Sondland said “They knew what we were doing and why,’ Sondland said. He added ‘Everyone was in the loop. It was no secret”. We’ll hear his opening statement in a few minutes.

But first, Governor DeSantis has proposed a budget for the next fiscal year that begins July 1st of next year. It includes more money for education and for the environment- also more money for prison guards. But no increase in pay for state workers. The last time state workers had a pay increase was 2017. And before that they received a pay raise in 2010.

Per capita Florida spends less on government and has fewer government workers per capita than any other state. (Source: Tallahassee Democrat 2016)

We’re joined now by two state worker union leaders. Our guests are Tallulah Thomas who is President of AFSCME Local 1963 and Vicki Hall President of the AFSCME State Council.

