Statement by WMNF’s Board of Directors about the war in Ukraine

The following is an editorial statement from the Nathan B Stubblefield Foundation Board of Directors:
WMNF condemns the indefensible war on Ukraine and calls for an expedient, diplomatic, and peaceful resolution to this conflict. We stand with the free people of Ukraine, the protestors in Russia, and the millions of innocent people impacted in the region. We urge our listeners to support international organizations working to stop further human and environmental devastation.
Here are some organizations you can support:
Voices of Children – psychological support for kids affected by war in Ukraine. Since 2015.
Sunflower of Peace – resources for frontline medics.
CORE – humanitarian aid for Ukrainian refugees in Poland.
The Kyiv Independent – independent, English-language media.
World Central Kitchen – feeding Ukraine’s refugees and people.
You can listen to WMNF’s Midpoint interview with Ukranian students here.