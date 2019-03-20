Statement from the WMNF Board about Rob Lorei

Share this:

Dear WMNF supporters, volunteers, and listeners,

On Monday evening, March 18, 2019, the Nathan B. Stubblefield Foundation (WMNF) Board of Directors met and reviewed all the information related to Rob Lorei’s termination. The decision has been made to reinstate Rob to his role as News & Public Affairs Director at WMNF.

We believe both Rob and Craig can and should play a critical role in the present and future of WMNF. This event has reinforced the value of WMNF and the impact we have in the local community, particularly in news and public affairs. It heightens our commitment to support the Tampa Bay community and to give voice to the underserved.

Unfortunately, it also demonstrated a need to review a number of things about our operations. The Board will be evaluating and amending our bylaws and policies. Additionally, we will be taking a critical look at our organizational design and other operational elements of the station to ensure we are built to thrive both now and for the next forty years.

We are thankful to all in our community who care about WMNF and the future of the station As a listener supported, volunteer driven organization, we endeavor to represent the cultural diversity that exists in Tampa Bay and remain committed to equality, peace and economic justice.