Residents are still clearing out their homes after storm surge damage.

The 2024 hurricane season in Florida is a story about anxiety and destruction.

“You’re trying to get water out of your house, you’re trying to file your insurance work, you’re doing all of those things. But at the same time, you have really been emotionally impacted. You are feeling it.”

But it’s also about resilience and community.

Cars are lined up for gas near Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL after Hurricane Milton tore the roof off the Rays’ stadium. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News,13 Oct 2024.

“We have great, great volunteers here. It’s amazing how everyone’s helping and stopping by for food and supplies and giving donations.”

Meteorologists predicted we would see an active season.

Three named storms hit Tampa Bay in 2024.

In early August, Debby blasted through before it made landfall in the Big Bend area of Florida as a Category 1 Hurricane.

The following month, Hurricane Helene – and two weeks later Hurricane Milton – devastated neighborhoods.

“Well, this is gonna be potentially a once-in-a-lifetime storm for us here in the Tampa Bay area.”

The WMNF special Storm Surge: Impacts of the 2024 hurricane season on the Tampa Bay community tells of loss, recovery and healing.

Listen to Storm Surge here:

The Tiki Bar and Grill in Gulfport, Florida was damaged by storm surge from Hurricane Helene. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News 3 Oct 2024. Storm surge flooding of downtown Gulfport, Florida, during Hurricane Helene. Screenshot from The Gabber web cam 2024. Gulfport, Florida hours after Hurricane Milton. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (10 Oct 2024). Residents are still clearing out their homes after storm surge damage. By Leah Burdick WMNF News Oct. 2nd Flooding of downtown Gulfport, Florida, during Hurricane Helene. Screenshot from The Gabber web cam 2024. Flooding in Hernando Beach after Hurricane Helene // Meghan Bowman, WMNF News. 9/27/24

