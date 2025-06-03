Donate Now!
Stormy Florida; rainfall for some could exceed 6 inches

Posted on June 3, 2025 • by FPREN for WMNF
Flash Flood Florida FPREN

FPREN | By Irene Sans

Florida´s active pattern continues. The same front that produced numerous showers at the end of last week became stationary near Lake Okeechobee, producing enough instability to keep the storms active on Sunday. On Monday, severe storms were moving across parts of Southeast Florida, where flooding was reported in Miami. The front is starting to move slowly north, and a low-pressure system is forming from it. This developing low-pressure system will spin counterclockwise and pull deep tropical moisture over much of the Peninsula.

Some areas across South Florida received over 5 inches of rain on Monday; additional rain will prompt flash floods. Therefore, a slight risk of flash floods has been put in effect.

The biggest issue will be for South Florida, as some storms could drop around 2 inches of rain per hour. This will cause floods or even flash floods. If you are in an area where a flash flood warning is an issue, stay indoors, and if you are caught on the road, avoid flooded streets as the water could be deeper than anticipated or rise quickly. There is a slight risk of flash floods on Tuesday, and a marginal risk will stay in place for the entire Peninsula on Wednesday, where downpours will be moving through.

Rainfall Totals

An additional 5 inches of rain could fall across some isolated areas in South Florida between Tuesday and Thursday. The spots with the highest rainfall forecast are Southeast Florida and possibly parts of Central Florida, through West Central Florida.

Rainfall between Tuesday and Thursday.

What’s in the forecast for the second half of the week?

There is a plume of Saharan dust moving toward Florida. This layer of dust in the upper levels of the atmosphere will likely limit the thunderstorm development to isolated areas. With the arrival of Saharan dust, the skies will have a yellowish tint, and temperatures will likely reach the 90s across much of Florida. There will likely be some isolated storms, mainly due to the sea breeze igniting them, but they will not be as numerous and long-lasting as the ones present at the start of this week. If you suffer from respiratory issues, the dust would trigger more problems. Limit your time outdoors and wear masks if necessary. Consider setting the air conditioning in recirculating mode to keep particles from entering your vehicle.

