“Striking Back” on Morning Energy

(Oscar Ceremony), Netflix released a stand-up special featuring Chris Rock, titled “Selective Outrage” which many believed was a way of Chris Rock finally striking back after a year of silence after the 2022 infamous Oscar Slap involving Actor Will Smith. Despite being physically assaulted by Smith in front of a live audience (because of a joke that Rock said about Smith’s wife), Rock proceeded with hosting the Oscars with absolute professionalism. Eight days before the 95th Academy Awards, Netflix released a stand-up special featuring Chris Rock, titledwhich many believed was a way of Chris Rock finallyafter a year of silence after the 2022 infamous Oscar Slap involving Actor Will Smith. Despite being physically assaulted by Smith in front of a live audience, Rock proceeded with hosting the Oscars with absolute professionalism. Mahatma Gandhi once said, “An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind”. Chris Rock’s response to the assault on him (by turning the other cheek) in many ways saved the Oscars. Just like Chris Rock, we will have to make choices in our lives as to whether we should strike back against mistreatment, and if so, how?

One morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring the pros and cons of striking back as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!