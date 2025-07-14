Students for a Democratic Society protest in downtown Tampa against TPUSA

Defeat the Trump Agenda Banner. Photo by Leah Burdick

Students for a Democratic Society held a march that started in front of City Hall to the Convention Center to protest against the Turning Point USA (TPUSA) Student Action Summit and the Trump administration.

What started off as a peaceful protest quickly grew with aggression and frustration. At 3 p.m. participants gathered outside City Hall and were listening to speakers and learning the chants they would cheer outside the Convention Center.

Even then, the tension quickly grew when counter protestors arrived in Make America Great Again apparel weaving in and out of the crowd.

There was not one meaning to why the organization gathered the community to go against the summit. There were participants there to fight against the Trump administration, Alligator Alcatraz, human rights, immigration and more.

Vicky Tong was the leader of the protest against TPUSA. She said they gathered everyone today and collaborated with other organizations to show that the community does not support the summit.

“They are holding a student action submit here and are specifically targeting student and young people with their agenda,” Tong said.

No Kings No Dictator signs in the bushes outside City Hall. Photo by Leah Burdick

Giant toilet paper roll sign about how TPUSA needs to be flushed away. Photo by Leah Burdick

Defeat the Trump Agenda Banner. Photo by Leah Burdick

No Kings Resist sign. Photo by Leah Burdick

Opposing protestor interaction. Photo by Leah Burdick

She said TPUSA is an extremely far right organization that has a racist, sexist and anti-immigrant agenda.

Nick Molin said he came out for the protest to show that these views from TPUSA are not acceptable or wanted in Tampa.

“They are a conservative organization that aligns with Donald Trump policies and I kind of oppose must of his policies myself,” Molin said.

Molin said he specifically came out to protest against the funding of ICE and Alligator Alcatraz.

After the speeches and refreshments, the protest headed over to the Convention Center around 5 p.m.

According to multiple news outlets there some physical altercations where Tampa Police Department had to step in.

Besides the small aggressive altercations, spectators could see signs about “No Kings,” “No ICE on Campus,” and the “Due Process.”