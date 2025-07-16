Substantial spacewalk device made from Florida Polytechnic University Students

A NASA diver performs an underwater test of a tool designed by Florida Polytechnic University students to be potentially used for repairs outside the International Space Station. Image courtesy of NASA.

Performing maintenance work outside the International Space Station can be dangerous and complex while astronauts are wearing bulky space suits. A team of students and mechanical engineers from Florida Polytechnic University in Lakeland have come up with a creative solution.

College teams from across the country participated in a NASA challenge to come up with a solution to an important space problem. Their goal was to create a spacewalk tool to secure two overlapping pieces of fabric-like material when only one side is accessible. Katelyn Godell is a senior studying mechanical engineering at Florida Poly.

“On the outside of the International Space Station, they have somewhat sensitive equipment and they might have to do a spacewalk to go repair it, but overtop of the equipment on the outside, it has insulation fabric to kind of protect it from heat from the sun or magnetic waves. They would have to put thought that fabric and when they are done repairing, they would have to put more fabric overtop the hole to cover that equipment up.”, Katelyn said.

But they wanted to think of an easy way to fix this problem. Because astronauts don’t have a lot of dexterity, the tools have to be easy to use and reliable.

Eduardo Jirau, a senior studying mechanical engineering, says they created three tools. They use the first one to puncture the fabric. Then …

“With the fastening device, what you’ll do is you insert the consumable through the cut that you created in the fabric, and by squeezing the fastening device, you pretty much just clamp or just pretty much sandwich the two pieces of fabric with the consumable.”, Eduardo said.

Jirau says NASA was surprised by the simplicity of their design.