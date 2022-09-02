Substitute Teacher gives out homework with warped statements about Trump

https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/NEWS_TrumpHomeworkV.wav
On Wednesday, a Bradenton substitute teacher gave out homework that included some warped statements about President Trump and the 2020 election. A spokesperson for the School District said the homework assignment was created by the teacher who was out sick from Nolan Middle School. The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports, the book this assignment was taken from is a state-approved book but the teacher provided their own examples that are not included in the textbook. The handout was meant to teach the students how to differentiate between biased and unbiased statements. The issue has gained attention on Twitter and it was shared several thousand times. The teacher has not been identified by the Manatee school district.