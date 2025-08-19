Donate Now!
Sulphur Springs leader calls for repair of pedestrian bridge over Hillsborough River

Posted on August 19, 2025 • by Chris Young
Sulphur Springs Water Tower and Hillsborough River in Tampa
Sulphur Springs Water Tower and Hillsborough River in Tampa. By Wirestock via iStock for WMNF News.

A Sulphur Springs community leader is calling for the repair of a bridge that he says used to be a safe haven for the community.

 Charlie Adams, president of the Sulphur Springs Neighborhood Association, has memories of his grandfather taking him to the Sulphur Springs park, and specifically the pedestrian bridge.

“That was kind of the safe haven of the community, a place where we can just go out and just enjoy nature,” Adams told WMNF.

Now, he calls the state of the bridge perched over the Hillsborough River unfortunate. It’s been closed since 2018 and is currently in a state of disrepair. 

“Not every community has a river running through their backyard, right? So not being able to have access to that is really an atrocity,” Adams said.

Adams says the city has shown leadership on the problem, and a couple of city council members have come out to the site. 

“We are a part of this great city, and we deserve the attention, the resources, and we deserve our voices to be heard,” Adams said.

But he says he wants to see money allocated to that and other projects around the Sulphur Springs area. 

The City of Tampa is currently seeking input for a Sulphur Springs Neighborhood Action Plan, a city-planned effort to identify and coordinate improvements within the community. 

But the city says the bridge is a Parks and Recreation responsibility, but the Neighborhood Action Plan may “touch on topics related to the bridge.”

