Summer-like heat: Florida’s temperatures soar into the weekend

Posted on May 15, 2025 • by FPREN for WMNF
FPREN | By Irene Sans

If you anxiously await summer, this week ends with a nice preview. Temperatures will rise into the mid-upper 90s across many locations, and the humidity might make them feel like they are in the triple digits.

High pressure brings sinking air, stabilizing the atmosphere. Low pressure causes air to rise, making it unstable.CIMSS/SSEC

The same high-pressure system located in the upper levels of the atmosphere that affected parts of Texas earlier this week will continue to push east. As this high-pressure system comes closer to Florida, the temperatures will rise. Whenever we have high-pressure systems in the middle to upper levels of the atmosphere, they bring sinking air. When the air sinks, it warms, acting like a lid to keep the warmth closer to the surface.

There’s also a high-pressure system on the surface, located east of Florida over the western Atlantic. The positioning of the surface high will keep the winds coming mainly from the east along the peninsula. As the winds come from the east, expect the humidity levels to continue to be high; therefore, expect relative humidity values to stay high throughout the day and night, keeping the heat in.

The warmest days across Florida will be Friday and Saturday. Temperatures across southern locations will range between the low and mid-90s. Some locations along I-4 in the interior could reach the upper 90s. Jacksonville is forecast to also stay in the upper 90s. The weekend will stay warm, with temperatures still in the mid-upper 90s across several locations.

The extended forecast does not show relief in sight. The high-pressure system will stay in place, keeping all the fronts well to the north. This will also maintain a dry trend for the Peninsula, at least through the beginning of June.

Temperatures near or record hot across many cities in Florida.
Through the end of the month, Florida will likely experience lower than average precipitation, which could contribute to the drought levels.
