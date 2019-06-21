“Summertime, Summer Tips, Summer Pledges” on Morning Energy

Share this:

The Summer Solstice, otherwise known as the longest day of the year, happens anytime between June 20th and June 22nd each calendar year. Throughout the Centuries, the Summer Solstice has inspired festivals and religious holidays. The summer months have also inspired people to set and pursue personal goals.

On Morning Energy we are going to spend time discussing summer love, sharing summertime safety tips, exploring summertime vacation destinations, and also asking for your financial pledge of support for WMNF’s Summer Membership Drive.

Join me Renna, your Radio Flayme Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for another musical journey. I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!