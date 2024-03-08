Not-for-profit starts new Florida solar co-op

Solar United Neighbors announced new co-ops for Pinellas and Hillsborough County. Co-ops allow large groups of people to bargain together for a shared rate.

The organization guides members through the process but group members choose the installer. Co-ops are free to join. After negotiations finish, each member decides whether they buy in.

“So St. Petersburg, a lot of the municipalities in Pinellas County and Hillsborough County, have supported us, we’re on our eighth or ninth solar co-op here.” SUN Florida Director Julia Herbst said. “So we literally have hundreds of people with millions of dollars of electricity bill savings, and lots of jobs created locally.”

SUN is holding a Florida Solar Action Team Meeting on March 12 to discuss pro-solar action.