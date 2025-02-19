Support WMNF Song of the Day!

Grateful Ed from The Freak Show likes to say that WMNF stands for We Make New Friends. And while that is true in spirit, the call letters actually stand for: Member-sponsored Non-commercial FM radio.

WMNF is always moving and shaking and innovating to support the local community. In 2024, one of those ways was the introduction of WMNF’s Song of the Day (SOTD) – an effort to spread the word about local musicians and concerts online.

Here are a few examples of SOTD’s carefully selected songs connect to local community:

After playing Persephone’s Choice on the FM airwaves to positive reception, they were selected as SOTD. They then went on to win the Hard Rock Battle of the Bands and perform at the 97X Next Big Thing.

Young powerhouse Dylan Zangwill’s “Better” was the SOTD and he later came to Tampa to play a show and join us live in the studio, to great feedback from the listeners.

A song from Chuck Prophet’s newest album was a SOTD, and now he is headlining the 2025 Tropical Heatwave.

It takes a lot to keep WMNF SOTD going. In addition to significant volunteer time and effort, there are the technical needs that require both hardware and staff expertise. It also requires WMNF staff time to ensure that SOTD fits within the overall mission of the station.

WMNF’s Winter Fund Drive starts tomorrow. You can help keep WMNF moving forward with projects like SOTD. You can click on the Donate Now button and contribute any size donation.

If you like, you can choose some lovely thank you gifts such as shirts, stickers, journals, and all kinds of other wonderful items. But it really is not about the thank you gift, but about keeping community radio alive in southwest Florida.

-Nate Diggity Dawg (WMNF Volunteer / SOTD Curator / Friday Morning Programmer)