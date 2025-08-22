Supporters of The Morgan tenants protest outside St. Petersburg City Hall

Demonstrators protest against water shut-off at The Morgan, after landlord does not pay balance to city. Photo by Leah Burdick

Frustrations rose outside of City Hall, while 12 supporters demonstrated on behalf of The Morgan tenants to keep their water on, after discovering the landlord did not pay the city.

Lurin Real Estate Holdings is the corporate landlord of The Morgan and Elements on Third. According to a press release from activists, the landlord has been pocketing tenants’ utility bills and owes $350,000 to the city.

The St. Petersburg Tenants Union, attorneys and other organizations stood outside to fight against the shut off, as they said it’s not the tenants’ fault and should not be punished.

Mellina Fortunato is with the Pinellas Chapter for Democratic Socialist of America (DSA). She said this is unfair because the city will argue they are doing the legal minimum, by giving a notice.

“Legal action doesn’t mean the right thing. It gets done, but the legal bare minimum any judge can still say, well you still need to find somewhere to go because Florida law says that’s what the minimum is and they did that,” Fortunato said.

She said they are fighting for the city to do what is right, which is keeping the water on for the tenants.

Jameka William is with Faith in Florida and she is appalled with the city.

“If I don’t pay my rent, oh my landlord is you know able to put me out of my home, my housing, and I don’t thinks its fair that if I’m paying my rent and your responsible for paying my utilities, but you failed to that the only recourse from the city is to move out,” Williams said.

She said she feels there have not been any consequences or repercussions happening and she came out to show she does not support this.

One demonstrator was chanting in the megaphone, sharing his frustrations about the poor housing conditions at The Morgan and now this. He also mentioned how he received information at the start of the protest that the water bill was apparently paid, but didn’t confirm it.

Outside city hall the demonstrators held signs that said “No utilities shutoff at The Morgan” and a “wanted” photo of Jon Venetos Lurin. Participants were encouraged to speak out at the city council meeting following the protest.