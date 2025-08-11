Donate Now!
Survey shows low-income students don’t complete FAFSA thinking they aren’t eligible

Posted on August 11, 2025 • by Chris Young
price of university
College tuition costs. By nirat via iStock for WMNF News.

Listen:

Fewer than half of Florida high school seniors completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, during the last school year.  

A survey from the National College Attainment Network shows that many low-income students incorrectly believe their families make too much to qualify for benefits. 

The study suggests that many of those who didn’t apply are low-income students who wrongly think they don’t qualify. 

“Students are leaving a lot of money, Pell Grant money, federal student aid on the table that they could be using to pay for their education beyond high school,” Elizabeth Morgan, chief external relations officer for the National College Attainment Network, told WMNF. 

She says many of their member organizations use terms like “free money for college” to develop immediate interest.

One organization, the Florida College Access Network, tracks FAFSA completion by each Florida district to create a “friendly competition.”

Morgan said everybody should fill it out. 

“If you’re a lower-income student, it will almost certainly help you understand the grant aid that is available to you that you will not have to pay back,” Morgan said.

The 2026-27 FAFSA is expected to be available on October 1.

Tags

