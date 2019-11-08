“Surviving Your Imprisonment” on Morning Energy

Share this:

On Monday, November, 4, 2019, more than 400 inmates across Oklahoma were released from prison after serving time for nonviolent offenses – some served more than a decade.

As many of the inmates were being released Governor Stitt, encouraged them to have a successful future and to make it such that they would not have to return to prison again. Although these detainees were imprisoned for crimes that they committed, there are countless stories of innocent people who have been incarcerated for decades for crimes they did not commit.

Prisoners have commonly described life behind bars as being an extremely lonely place, where every moment of each day is dictated, but for which there is a lot of time for self-reflection. The majority of us will likely never have to experience life behind bars, however, there are other areas in our lives where we may still feel imprisoned.

On Morning Energy we are going to spend time hearing real life inspiring stories of those who have successfully survived their imprisonment.