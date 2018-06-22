“Surviving Your Imprisonment” on Morning Energy

Share this:

Anthony Ray Hinton is an African American man from Alabama who was held on the state’s death row for nearly 30 years after being wrongly convicted of the murders of two

restaurant workers in Birmingham, Alabama in 1985. One of the comments that Hinton made when he was released from prison was, “The Sun Does Sine”. These words eventually became part of the title to his memoir. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Hinton said that the words were inspired from feeling as if the sun was shining solely on

him as he made his way from the prison and into an audience of reporters and supporters. On Morning Energy, we are going to dive deeper into the topic of surviving imprisonment to include learning how Hinton was able to do just that.

The majority of us will likely never have to face the type of imprisonment that Mr. Hinton experienced, however, there are other ways in our lives that we may feel imprisoned – which we will be discussing on today’s program – to include survival tips.

Join me Renna, your Radio Flayme Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for another musical journey. I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!! Hope you are able to tune in! If not you can always listen back for a week on the Morning Energy archives.

facebook.com/profile.php

Morningnergy88.5@gmail.com