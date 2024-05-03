Donate Now!
Susan Glickman talks clean energy, Alan Cohn waxes on Tampa Bay’s TV news ecosystem

Posted on by Ray Roa
Alan Cohn (L) and Susan Glickman at WMNF in Tampa, Florida on May 3, 2024. // Photo by Ray Roa

Susan Glickman has been involved in environmental policy-making for decades.

In January she was named Vice President of Policy & Partnerships of the CLEO Institute, aka Climate Leadership Engagement Opportunities. The Miami-based nonprofit calls itself “the only women-led nonprofit, nonpartisan organization in Florida exclusively dedicated to climate education, advocacy, and engagement.”

Glickman talked about President Joe Biden’s approach to climate change, and zoomed into issues that affect the Tampa Bay area including proposed rate changes, and Florida’s HB1645 the so-called “energy omnibus” bill awaiting a signature from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

On the second half of The Skinny, Peabody Award winning investigative journalist, and past Democratic Nominee for Congress, Alan Cohn talked about the Bay area’s TV news ecosystem.

Download audio from the show via wmnf.org. Listen via podcast services like Apple MusicTuneIn, and Spotify.

