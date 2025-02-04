Sustainable design in developing buildings and spaces with Ted Marcelo

www.sustainableinfrastructure.org TedMarcelo headshot

Sustainable Design in Developing Buildings and Spaces: A Path Toward a Greener Future

Flooding and wildfires are leaving the world damaged, but how will we rebuild? That is a question that comes up time and time again. Concrete blocks and wood framed 2×4’s are both commonly used choices, but are there more questions that we should be asking ourselves? Ed Marcelo joined WMNF Sustainable Living Show’s Tanja Vidovic for a discussion on one possible category that he feels we should be taking into consideration with every new project, sustainability in infrastructure. Ted is the Learning Solutions Director at the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure.

While working a corporate job, which was not filling his “personal needs and desires,” Marcello felt a calling to work in the community and move towards a career that he could feel better about. “Sustainability and infrastructure have such an impact that I can’t draw that line of division,” between personal life and work. Marcelo talks about ISI as “a non-profit that really focuses on getting to contribute to more meaningful projects in the infrastructure sector.” One example he offers is about how a professor at USF encouraged her students to become involved in the Robles Park neighborhood which had flooded in one of the most recent hurricanes. Marcelo states that the professor had her students “look at it to find out how they would approach redesigning to make sure this didn’t happen again.” Vidovic points out that it makes sense to work together and to include the designers with the people who will be utilizing the space to make sure that “they are taking consideration of all of these aspects to make sure that a healthy community is a sustainable community and vice versa.

“While building design with sustainability as a core element is becoming a defining principle in architecture and construction industries, it still isn’t a standard. With an increase in population, urbanization increasing globally, and the effects of climate change becoming more evident, the need for sustainable practices in design, construction, and operation has never been more urgent, but are people catching on? Tanja Vidovic asks Marcelo if local Tampa developers are on board with including sustainability into their new construction projects, and Ted Marcelo answers “No”, not yet, but hopefully soon.

Marcelo was led to ISI and Envision because he wanted to be a part of more meaningful projects, “sustainability beyond environmental, but also social and economic, to make sure these are worthwhile endeavors.” Vidovic asked Marcelo how Envision compares to LEED certified buildings. “LEED rates sustainability with lived-in buildings,” while, Marcelo explains, Envision and ISI are the physical version of LEED. ISI encompasses all physical civil infrastructure including things like stormwater, bridges, and parks. When designing an Envision approved space, there are 6 sections to consider: water, energy, transportation, landscape, transportation, and waste. He clarifies that the core concept of each development project goes further than LEED designs historically do. “We go beyond, and track and measure the milestones and outcomes.”

Marcelo points out that Envision is teaching online in a “decentralized manner,” which he feels allows ISI to have students all over the globe. Marcelo clarifies that currently, the Envision teaching lessons and ideals have a “U.S. centric point of view” and that the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure (ISI) is looking to change that. Marcello states if they [Envision] are going to include “bettering sustainability” across the world, that it needs to not just be set to “western ideals”.

The approach of taking sustainability into account for design and development projects not only helps minimize environmental impact but also creates healthier, more efficient living, playing and working spaces that can better the community and stand the test of time. ISI uses a 1000 point system to rate the sustainability of each project, giving it a grade to be judged by.

“People often want to come take the course offered before even having a design in mind,” but Marcelo sees potential opportunity in helping redevelop parks and revitalizing public spaces by working with city park designers. Marcelo hopes that this becomes a “ripple effect” of knowledge sharing. He is hoping that Envision becomes a tool that we all can learn from, but not just by the wins, but on the projects that did not go as planned. Marcelo explains that a lot of “learning happens through failure” and that we would all know more if we “open the hood,” look, and learn from each other’s mistakes.

