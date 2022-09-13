Sustainable Living: Biofuels

Share this:

This week on Sustainable Living we spoke with Dr. George Philippidis about biofuels. Dr. George is Associate Dean for Research at the Patel College of Global Sustainability at the University of South Florida (USF). He is a Fulbright Scholar with a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering and an MBA and leadership experience in the public and private sectors. His applied research focuses on the development and commercialization of biofuels, biomaterials, and renewable energy from sustainable natural resources. He has founded technology companies, authored several publications and 11 patents, and developed graduate courses in renewable energy and sustainability.

Listen to this weeks show below, and remember if you are looking for someone to save the world – look in the mirror.