Sustainable Living: Commercial Urban Agriculture

This week on Sustainable Living, we talked about Commercial Urban Agriculture in Florida Needs, Opportunities, and Barriers.

Our guest:

Catherine Campbell, PhD, MPH, is Assistant Professor and Extension Specialist of Community Food Systems in the Department of Family, Youth and Community Sciences at University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences. She conducts social science research on food systems to support community health, sustainability, equity, and resilience. Her research focuses on understanding the behavior, motivation, and decision making of food systems stakeholders—including producers, consumers, and local governments—with a special focus on urban food systems.

You can learn more about urban agriculture and her research at: https://programs.ifas.ufl.edu/urban-agriculture/

Events coming up:

The 5th annual Grow Gardens Conference is happening on Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 9:30 AM to 3:00 PM. It will be hosted at the Tampa Heights Community Center. For more information, follow the link at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/400122977597

