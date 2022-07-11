Sustainable Living: Gardening

Share this:

Today we spoke with Ginny Stibolt. Ginny has written multiple books on gardening, specifically in Florida. She also encourages and promotes planting native plants in the garden. We are excited to get her expertise to share with our listeners. Stay tuned in as we promote a balance of people, profit and planet.

About our guest

A message from Ginny: I’ve been a gardener all my life and earned an MS degree in Botany from the University of Maryland. But, all of my previous experience and education did not help one bit when my husband and I moved to northeast Florida in 2004 and attempted to garden here. My Florida gardening failures started my new career as a garden writer. I’ve written five books and hundreds of articles and posts. I’ve covered a wide range of topics over the years, but my writing is not an armchair or ivory tower exercise. I’m out in my yard with dirt under my fingernails, testing techniques and examining the results as I work to make our landscape more sustainable. I am an active member of the Florida Native Plant Society ( www.fnps.org ) and urge you to join a local chapter, attend their educational meetings, go on their guided field trips to some of the local sections of “The Real Florida,” and participate in their outreach events. If you attend the annual conference, look me up, because I’ll probably be there to continue my learning process about my adopted home state. Green gardening matters, Ginny Stibolt Her newest book, Adventures of a Transplanted Gardener: Advice for New Florida Gardeners, is available now.

This week’s events:

Plant Swap, July 16 at Urban Roots from 10-1 located at 11780 Dale Mabry Hwy, Carrollwood, FL 33618. Everyone is welcome to come trade/sell/buy plants and mingle with other planty people in the Tampa area.

Carnivorous Plant Pop-Up, July 17 at MOSI from 12-3 located at 4801 E Fowler Ave, Tampa, FL 33617. Join author and carnivorous plant nurseryman Kenny Coogan as he shares the murderous qualities of these wicked plants! The plant sale pop-up will feature lowland and highland Nepenthes (pitcher plants), Drosera (sundews), Sarracenia (North American pitcher plants) and the infamous Venus Flytrap!