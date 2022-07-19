Sustainable Living: Protecting Florida’s birds of prey and dangers of rodenticides

Share this:

Today on Sustainable living we talked to Barb Walker. We discussed central Florida’s birds of prey and dangers they and our environments face due to rodenticides.

Background on guest speaker

Barb has spent the last 20 years studying birds of prey which includes mapping bald eagle nests in Pinellas, Pasco, Hillsborough, and Manatee counties. She has spent 20 years as an Audubon volunteer and during that time she was awarded a Volunteer of the Year Award, the national Dutcher Award for Service, and a Board Service Award for being a board member for Audubon Florida for a period of three years.

The problem with rodenticide poisoning

We contacted Barb in a direct response to the tragic death of the nesting owls in Phillips Park in Safety Harbor. The nesting owls have been living there for 8 years birthing babies yearly. They all died from rodenticide poisoning. The mother died in Barbs arms while trying to administer aid. The owl was found in water since they are dehydrated when poisoned. Rodenticide attaches to vitamin K which prevents coagulation. When animals eat the rats infected with these poisons, they bleed to death. This also includes all our outdoor pets like dogs and cats.

IF people stopped using rodenticides and raptors were allowed to feed on rats, they would manage the population naturally. Owls eat around 2 mice a day. With the 3 babies (that died) that would mean at least 70 rats a week. That’s just ONE family!

If you see a wild animal in distress… IMMEDIATELY call (sooner than later)

727-798-2385 -Raptor Rescue

How can YOU help?

Be a good steward and don’t use poisons.

Create habitat and talk to your friends and neighbors to educate them too. Spread the word!

Let the raptors do their job, eat the rats, and keep the population in check.

Also contact the EPA as the review of this law overseeing this poison use is coming up in a year (only reviewed every 15 years).

You CAN make a difference!

Listen to today’s show below:

The truth about rat poison: https://www.raptorsarethesolution.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/RATS_bro_2021_web-thumb2-scaled.jpg

Alternative pest control products: https://www.raptorsarethesolution.org/preferred-pest-control-products/