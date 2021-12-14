SWFWMD buys Southworth Tract — 589 acres in Hernando County

Share this:

The Governing Board of the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) has approved the purchase of 589 acres of land within the Weekiwachee Preserve.

In an email news release Tuesday, SWFWMD says it will buy the Southworth Tract for about $4.6 million. the funds come from the Florida Forever Trust Fund.

Protect water resources and minimize flood risks

SWFWMD says the purchase “supports the District’s mission to protect water resources and minimize flood risks.” The property has been identified in SWFWMD’s Florida Forever Workplan for acquisition since 1997.

The land is on the south side of Osowaw Boulevard at the intersection of Shoal Line Boulevard in Hernando County.

In the press release the Director of Advocacy of Audubon Florida, Charles Lee, said, “This is a great purchase of a highly significant coastal wildlife corridor property. Because of its location just west of US 19 in a rapidly developing area of Hernando County, this tract was destined for development had the District not acted quickly. It is a great relief to know it will now be preserved.”

More information provided by SWFWMD is below:

This important property purchase will allow the District to substantially complete the Weekiwachee Preserve Project by connecting seven District-owned parcels. This acquisition meets all four of the District’s Areas of Responsibility, which are water supply, water quality, flood control and natural systems. In addition, the project is consistent with the Governor’s direction for protecting Florida’s springs, waterbodies and natural systems. “This is a significant acquisition that will not only conserve 589 acres of land in the Weeki Wachee Springshed but will also help protect and maintain good water quality across the nearshore coastal waters of the Springs Coast, which is home to one of the largest seagrass habitats in the world,” said Brian Armstrong, the District’s executive director. “This property purchase is part of the long-term, overall conservation picture of Florida,” said John Mitten, District Governing Board member. “The opportunity to link this property with the others we already manage fits the strategy and is the missing piece in the puzzle.” In 1991, the District’s Governing Board approved a plan to acquire and preserve approximately 24,445 acres along the coastal region of Hernando County, designated as the Weekiwachee Preserve Project. To date almost 13,000 acres have been acquired by the District within the project. The project was initiated to specifically protect estuarine marshes and lowlands; preserve and/or restore natural ecosystems and their functions; maintain and/or improve water quality; improve water conveyance; protect habitats and associated wildlife resources; prevent encroachment onto the floodplain; and preserve the aesthetic value of the lands within the project. The Southworth Tract acquisition supports the District’s mission to protect water resources and minimize flood risks as well as provides the following benefits: • Completes the conservation and protection of the Indian Creek watershed, which is an important local source of fresh water to the coastal estuary.

• The majority of the property falls within a springs protection area.

• Provides enhanced protection of natural systems, including a spring, tidal creeks, and forested wetlands in the area.

• Supports protection and maintenance of water quality across the nearshore coastal waters, which includes one of the largest seagrass habitats in the world. The Southworth Tract is located within the Florida Wildlife Corridor identified within the Nature Coast Critical Linkages. The purchase supports the Florida Wildlife Corridor Act, which was passed by the Florida Legislature last session and signed by the Governor in July. This acquisition helps protect portions of the Florida Wildlife Corridor in southwestern Hernando County and provides important wildlife habitat. -SWFWMD