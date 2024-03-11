SXSW 2024: Where creativity meets innovation in unprecedented ways!

Christopher Willits -SXSW 2023- photo by Aaron Rogosin

Experience the pinnacle of creativity, technology, music, movies, art, and networking at SXSW 2024, a global convergence unlike any other. Here, luminaries such as Jane Fonda, Dwyane Wade, Alex Cooper, and Daisy Ridley mingle with emerging talents like Venezuela’s Rawayana and Stockholm’s waterbaby.

This year’s event promises another epic reunion of global innovators and storytellers from tech, film, music, and beyond. Broadcasting from Austin, TX, prepare for a week-long extravaganza from March 8 to 16.

And you can see it here in SXSW Live:

At the 31st annual SXSW Film Festival, indulge in a plethora of films, meetups, and special events.

Highlights include “The Fall Guy” starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, “The Idea of You” featuring Anne Hathaway, and a reimagined “Road House” with Jake Gyllenhaal.

The 2024 lineup boasts Conference sessions, Film & TV Festival screenings, Music Festival showcases, Exhibitions, tech competitions, Awards ceremonies, and endless networking opportunities.

As hundreds of artists electrify Austin, seize the chance to catch them on SXSW stages! Featuring both emerging talents and worldwide superstars across genres, witness performances by Ada Oda, Nohemy, Marem Ladson, IZARO, Riders Against the Storm, and more.

Explore the latest Showcasing Artists, including Colombian psychedelic funk trio BALTHVS, six-time Grammy winners The Black Keys, Japan’s Chiaki Mayumura, Texan group Giovannie & The Hired Guns, and others.

Here’s a glimpse of the exhilarating agenda:

Monday, March 11

10:00 AM: Building Resilience and Compassion with Simran Jeet Singh and Charles Duhigg

11:30 AM: AI and Humanity’s Co-evolution with OpenAI’s Head of ChatGPT, Peter Deng, and Josh Constine

1:00 PM: KEYNOTE: Lisa Su in Conversation with Ryan Patel

2:30 PM: The Future of Indie TV with Duplass Brothers Productions

Tuesday, March 12

10:00 AM: Live from Space: NASA Astronauts & Your Work in Orbit

11:30 AM: Lilly Singh Fireside Chat

1:00 PM: KEYNOTE: Daniels: Everything Everywhere All at Once

2:30 PM: A Conversation with Sydney Sweeney

4:00 PM: Def Jam Renewed: The Next 40 Years

Wednesday, March 13

10:00 AM: CURRAN CHATS

11:30 AM: Icons of Impact: A Conversation with Dwyane Wade

1:00 PM: KEYNOTE: A Conversation with Dr. Joy Buolamwini

2:30 PM: A Conversation with Alex Cooper, Matt Kaplan, and Cynthia Littleton

4:00 PM: Championing Stories Centered on Women

Thursday, March 14

11:30 AM: Business, Life, and the Magic of Austin

1:00 PM: KEYNOTE: The Black Keys

1:00 PM: AI and the Independent Artist

4:00 PM: Hollywood and Activism: Insights from Jane Fonda

Friday, March 15

10:00 AM: Behind The Billboard Charts

11:30 AM: Top Entertainment Trends for 2024

1:00 PM: KEYNOTE: Death of the Follower & the Future of Creativity

3:00 PM: Shannon & the Clams

4:00 PM: Reyna Tropical

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of a transformative week at SXSW 2024!

