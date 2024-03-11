Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

SXSW 2024: Where creativity meets innovation in unprecedented ways!

Posted on by Ernesto Reitich
Share
Christopher Willits -SXSW 2023- photo by Aaron Rogosin

Experience the pinnacle of creativity, technology, music, movies, art, and networking at SXSW 2024, a global convergence unlike any other. Here, luminaries such as Jane Fonda, Dwyane Wade, Alex Cooper, and Daisy Ridley mingle with emerging talents like Venezuela’s Rawayana and Stockholm’s waterbaby.

This year’s event promises another epic reunion of global innovators and storytellers from tech, film, music, and beyond. Broadcasting from Austin, TX, prepare for a week-long extravaganza from March 8 to 16.

And you can see it here in SXSW Live:

At the 31st annual SXSW Film Festival, indulge in a plethora of films, meetups, and special events.

Highlights include “The Fall Guy” starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, “The Idea of You” featuring Anne Hathaway, and a reimagined “Road House” with Jake Gyllenhaal.

The 2024 lineup boasts Conference sessions, Film & TV Festival screenings, Music Festival showcases, Exhibitions, tech competitions, Awards ceremonies, and endless networking opportunities.

As hundreds of artists electrify Austin, seize the chance to catch them on SXSW stages! Featuring both emerging talents and worldwide superstars across genres, witness performances by Ada Oda, Nohemy, Marem Ladson, IZARO, Riders Against the Storm, and more.

Explore the latest Showcasing Artists, including Colombian psychedelic funk trio BALTHVS, six-time Grammy winners The Black Keys, Japan’s Chiaki Mayumura, Texan group Giovannie & The Hired Guns, and others.

Here’s a glimpse of the exhilarating agenda:

Monday, March 11

10:00 AM: Building Resilience and Compassion with Simran Jeet Singh and Charles Duhigg
11:30 AM: AI and Humanity’s Co-evolution with OpenAI’s Head of ChatGPT, Peter Deng, and Josh Constine
1:00 PM: KEYNOTE: Lisa Su in Conversation with Ryan Patel
2:30 PM: The Future of Indie TV with Duplass Brothers Productions

Tuesday, March 12

10:00 AM: Live from Space: NASA Astronauts & Your Work in Orbit
11:30 AM: Lilly Singh Fireside Chat
1:00 PM: KEYNOTE: Daniels: Everything Everywhere All at Once
2:30 PM: A Conversation with Sydney Sweeney
4:00 PM: Def Jam Renewed: The Next 40 Years

Wednesday, March 13

10:00 AM: CURRAN CHATS
11:30 AM: Icons of Impact: A Conversation with Dwyane Wade
1:00 PM: KEYNOTE: A Conversation with Dr. Joy Buolamwini
2:30 PM: A Conversation with Alex Cooper, Matt Kaplan, and Cynthia Littleton
4:00 PM: Championing Stories Centered on Women

Thursday, March 14

11:30 AM: Business, Life, and the Magic of Austin
1:00 PM: KEYNOTE: The Black Keys
1:00 PM: AI and the Independent Artist
4:00 PM: Hollywood and Activism: Insights from Jane Fonda

Friday, March 15

10:00 AM: Behind The Billboard Charts
11:30 AM: Top Entertainment Trends for 2024
1:00 PM: KEYNOTE: Death of the Follower & the Future of Creativity
3:00 PM: Shannon & the Clams
4:00 PM: Reyna Tropical

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of a transformative week at SXSW 2024!

Experience the ultimate Music Festival Extravaganza in Tampa Bay, join us at the Tropical Heatwave Music Festival on May 4th!

Tags
,

You may also like

Haiti Crisis, U.S. and World Paralysis

Hands off Haiti! Over two centuries ago, the people of...

Honors to Women, Community Unite

Yoruba Shango Altar Piece, 1920 CE – 1960 CE Pastors...

Enjoy the celebration of Women’s Day on WMNF 88.5

From the earliest hours of the morning until the day's...

A Conversation With King Hannah

They look like they just stepped out of a photoshoot...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
The The Dollyrots are no stranger to success. The band has hit the billboard heat seekers & independent albums charts. Multiple times they’ve been featured in movies and TV shows and they shared stages with some of punk and rock's biggest names! Their 2004 debut was released by legendary punk label Lookout, while the next two came out through Joan Jet's, Blackheart records. Long a staple in rotation on SiriusXM’s little Stephens underground garage the bands, consistent output, perked up the ears of wicked Cool founder Steve Van Zandt who says their songwriting has reached a consistent level of greatness! Rock out to the Dollyrots at this year's Tropical Heatwave on May 4th! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #Livemusic #thw24 #wmnfevents 🎶🎵 MUSIC LOVERS UNITE! 🙌🏼 Don't miss the EPIC WMNF Record & CD Sale on March 23rd! 💿🎶 From 11am-4pm, indulge in a HUGE selection of CDs, LPs, and more at bargain prices! 💸 Come join the fun at 88.5FM Studios! 🎉 #WMNFRecordSale #VinylLove 🎧🎶 CLICK FOR INFO ==> https://link.wmnf.org/Record-CDSaleDay Say she she, the soulful, female led group stand rocksolid on their disco-delic duty with their boundary breaking sophomore album released September 29 on Coline/karma chief records. The strong voices of Piya Malik (El michael’s affair Chicago, Batman) Sabrina Mileo Cunningham & Nya Gazelle Brown Front the band. Following the NYC siren song, the trio was pulled from their respective cities. Piya from London, Nya from DC, & Sabrina from NYC to Manhattans’s downtown dance floors through the lower east side floorboards, & up to the rooftops of Harlem, where their friendship was formed on one momentous kismet evening. CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #Livemusic #wmnfevents #thw24 The Spring Fund Drive was amazing because of YOU! Although we are close we still need help getting to our goal! Together, We Make Things Happen! #wmnf #funddrive #donate CLICK TO GIVE==> https://link.wmnf.org/WMNFSPRINGDRIVE The WMNF INTERNATIONAL WOMENS DAY Celebration continues! Why confine your celebration to just one day? Join us on March 9th as Words & Music hosted by Marcie Finkelstein, goes the extra mile, extending our festivities by an additional two hours, from 10:00 AM to Noon. CLICK FOR INFO ==> https://link.wmnf.org/IntlWomensDay #wmnf #internationalwomensday #communityradio
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Excellent Zest
Player position: