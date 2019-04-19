The symbols and meaning of Good Friday on Morning Energy

Share this:

Good Friday is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary. Additionally, the Five Holy Wounds that Christ sustained during the crucifixion represents the purchase of our healing and salvation. On Morning Energy we are going to dive deeper into the topic of Good Friday to include: exploring the history of Good Friday, discussing Good Friday facts, exploring the important symbols of Easter, and discussing modern day spiritual wounds.

Join me Renna, your Radio Flayme Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for another musical journey. I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!