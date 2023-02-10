Take elements of Hiphop, R&B, gospel, Soul, AND Reggae, pour them all in a cup and mix well. what do you get? Synergy in a Cup, the single most entertaining band to every grace the LMS airwaves!
Home Synergy In A Cup – Hiphop/Fusion
by Ken Apperson and filed under Uncategorized.
Take elements of Hiphop, R&B, gospel, Soul, AND Reggae, pour them all in a cup and mix well. what do you get? Synergy in a Cup, the single most entertaining band to every grace the LMS airwaves!
We use cookies and external scripts to improve your experience. For details, see the WMNF Privacy Policy.