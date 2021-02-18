“Taking Care of Your Heart” on Morning Energy

Share this:

For many decades February has been recognized as American Heart Month. It is a time where people can collectively focus more on their cardiovascular health and take steps to improve it. Taking care of our heart is something that requires both physical and mental action. Negative emotions, for example, can affect our lifestyle habits and lead to heart disease. However, there are many positive things that we can do both physically and mentally that can improve our heart health.On Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring ways of adopting a healthy lifestyle in an effort to help keep our heart healthy.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!

www.yourmorningenergy.com

Your-Morning-Energy @yourmrngenergy