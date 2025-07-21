Talking Animals: A tutorial about world’s most trafficked Animal– Pangolin 101

Nicci Wright–co-founder and co-chairperson of the African Pangolin Working Group (APWG), dedicated to the protection and the conservation of the pangolin, the world’s most trafficked animal—recalls her first encounter with a pangolin more than two decades ago.

Echoing a response commonly experienced after individuals are introduced to these striking-looking animals, Wright felt compelled to help them.

Indeed, as Wright recounted her history, citing others like her who care deeply about pangolins, toiling on their behalf–but back then, mostly doing so independently–the narrative dovetailed with the birth of the APWG:

A spur-of-the-moment conversation with Ray Jansen, an academic holding a PhD in Zoology—and another person toiling rather independently on pangolins’ behalf—spawned the idea of those individuals, and others, joining forces, and thereby spawning the creation of APWG. Members’ shared objectives would involve a dedication for understanding and protecting pangolins in Africa.

Wright indulges my request to present a brief tutorial—Pangolin 101—laying out an array of remedial information, morsels aimed at the constituency of folks new, or relatively new, to the pangolin world.

We discuss a similar effort, this one cinematic: “Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey,” a Netflix documentary released earlier this year, directed by Pippa Ehrlich (co-director of the 2020 doc, “My Octopus Teacher”), chronicling the story of APWG Ambassador, Gareth Thomas, who rescues, rehabilitates, and releases a trafficked baby pangolin. That’s Kulu.

As the film unspools, a few experts–including Nicci Wright and Ray Jansen–weigh in on the pangolins’ plight and the challenges faced in rehabilitating rescued pangolins to the degree they can be liberated back into the wild.

Having been part of the filmmaking, Wright provides an assessment of

“Kulu’s Journey”–as both participant and expert viewer—including the kind of impact it had on APWG and the work it does.

We touch on a handful of other topics, yet don’t get to all the ones I’d hoped to discuss. For example, the Pangolarium, a cutting-edge pangolin veterinary treatment, care and rehabilitation facility for Temminick’s pangolin, the most widespread of the four African pangolin species (there are four Asian species) and the type on which APWG focuses its work. Unveiled earlier this year, the Pangolarium is nestled in South Africa’s Lapalala Wilderness Reserve.

Her final comment, in this interview, expresses bright optimism about what the future holds for the pangolin.

Listen Below: