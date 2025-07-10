Talking Animals: All about the proposed bear hunt

Adam Sugalski–who leads the efforts of Bear Defenders, a coalition of dedicated to ending bear hunting across the United States; their singular focus currently is opposing the bear hunt that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has proposed for 2025—recalls how information imparted in high school prompted some unexpected contemplation, and a life change, presaging a passion for advocacy.

This triggers an anecdote about Sugalski’s experiences some 20 years, participating in—then later, leading—protests of the Ringling Bros. circus.

Which, in turn, triggered a memory of a panel discussion I’d convened on Talking Animals in early 2017, after Feld Entertainment announced it was shutting down the circus—Sugalski, a member of that panel, laughed at the recollection that the Feld panelist, the VP of Corporate Communications, wouldn’t let him get a word in edgewise.

But we had gathered for this interview to discuss the proposed bear hunt, so after noting that there had been multiple interviews (and one song) on “Talking Animal” addressing the hunt—and that Sugalski has spoken/commented about the topic in numerous forms—we nonetheless agree it’s unwise to assume all listeners are familiar with the details, so we should start out on a remedial level:

Why, I ask Sugalski, is there a proposed bear hunt?

As one measure of the absurd absence of justification for this pending action, Sugalski didn’t feel there was a good answer to this question, even while attempting to contort himself into the shoes of FWC Commissioners.

We touch on how disquieting this lack of rationale or explanation feels, especially when the outcome is on the immediate horizon: the FWC is

slated to meet Aug. 13-14 in Havana, FL for a final vote on the hunt.

Recognizing the recent fatal black bear attack in Collier County—an 89-year-old man and his dog were killed–naturally, I ask Sugalski to consider how this horrific incident has altered the bear hunt conversation.

He observes that some members of the pro-hunt faction point to the attack as validation for proceeding with the hunt, while repudiating that perspective because this fatal bear attack was the only one in Florida’s recorded history.

We cover how—despite several indications of widespread public opposition, including a commissioned survey showing more than 70% of respondents giving the hunt a thumbs-down—it feels like a foregone conclusion the FWC will approve the hunt in those August meetings.

And with fewer safeguards, plus provisions more onerous than what characterized the bear hunt of a decade ago, including the “Honor System” for hunters to self-report their kills, allowing hounding (using packs of dogs to chase bears through the woods), Bows Over Bait (Bears are lured into kill zones with piles of sweets and then ambushed at close range).

Among other topics, we pinpointed measures can people take to speak out against the hunt:

Attend the FWC Commission meeting

Date: August 13–14, 2025

Time: Arrive by 7:30 AM to sign up to speak

Location: Florida Highway Patrol Training Academy

75 College Ave, Havana, FL 32333

Call and Email Governor DeSantis

Tell him you oppose the hunt and support protecting black bears.

Phone Number: (850) 717-9337

Email: [email protected]

Email the FWC

Subject: I Oppose the Florida Black Bear Hunt

Send to: [email protected]

You can simply write:

“I oppose the Florida black bear hunt.”

For more info, to sign the petition, receive flyers, and more—all related to the bear hunt—please visit: https://www.beardefenders.org/

Listen Below: