Talking Animals: Ask the trainer

As we’ve done 12 times prior—spanning just over four years–today’s program involved setting aside the usual “Talking Animals” format in order to present the show-length feature, “Ask The Trainer.”

In each session of ATT, listeners are invited to call or email (or text) questions about their dogs or cats, particularly involving behavioral issues or training concerns.

The Trainer these listeners have an opportunity to consult is Glen Hatchell, the now-retired Behavior and Enrichment Manager at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, and a veteran, accomplished dog trainer and behaviorist. He is also a former WMNF programmer, and occasionally guest hosts “Talking Animals.”

In today’s edition, before taking the first listener question, Glen spoke about the scenario whereby dogs seem inconsistent about what they should be doing—that is, responding to a command or other behavioral expectation—often because they are overcome by a distraction of one kind or another (noise, weather, traffic, another dog, etc.), not unlike the way humans can be waylaid by assorted stresses. But humans can more readily articulate what’s bothering them—and what might prove calming–whereas a dog’s owner or handler has to employ different measures to discern what’s wrong, and how to help that dog reset.

Glen expanded on this notion, before responding to an array of calls and emails, starting with a listener who called about their recently-adopted Belgian Malinois who had nipped a few people—not biting anyone, the caller noted, but concerning nonetheless, including her dog’s reaction to a neighboring dog on the other side of the fence. Among Glen’s recommendations was to visit the website for The Certification Council for Professional Dog Trainers: https://www.ccpdt.org

Another caller described her 15-month-old Wolfhound who “pancakes” every time she attempts to put a leash on. Glen raised some questions, including “What’s he avoiding?,” and offered some suggestions—later supporting the idea proposed by a subsequent caller to switch to a 25- or 30-foot leash…

A listener from St. Petersburg emailed about the American English coonhound/pit mix she adopted when he was a year old. In the two years since, she explains, the dog has reflected multiple behavior issue, and she’s worked with two trainer/behavior modification specialists. The dog has come a long, she wrote. but the current issue is that when someone comes to the house, the dog jumps on them from behind—or worse—if the visitor doesn’t pay attention to him…

Another emailer wrote in with some inquiries: Do dogs get ADHD? Are there meds they can take for this? She went on to mention that this dog has barking fits and meltdowns that the trainers can’t figure out, adding the dog does have seizures infrequently, and is five years old. Upon hearing about the seizures, Glen said the very first step should be a consultation with a veterinarian….

