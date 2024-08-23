Talking Animals: Curator of CatVideoFest Discusses His Filmmaking Career, Plus Watching and Selecting Cat Videos For A Living

Will Braden, filmmaker—and curator of CatVideoFest 2024, a 75-minute compilation of short cat videos, edited into a briskly-paced reel, screening at theaters across the country, including the Tampa Theatre Aug. 23 & 25-27—recalls what first drew him to film.

Studying film, at first informally, then later in film school, he realized that he was particularly intrigued by structure, echoing his fascination with puzzles.

Having cultivated a love for movies, as well as a deep familiarity with flicks of all kinds, and having graduated from film school, he recounts striking out for Los Angeles, to explore the professional opportunities that the hub of showbiz might offer. A not unreasonable, or uncommon, gambit. Except, it turned out Braden hated L.A.

So he returned to Seattle–“I’m a Seattle guy,” he says–where he undertook a wide array of filmmaking projects, including a wedding video.

But his fortunes turned—fittingly enough—on a cat video he made. Or a series of ‘em, profiling the world-weary actions and often-contemptuous comments of a long-haired tuxedo cat, Henri. (Portrayed by Braden’s Mom’s cat, Henry.) Braden explains that one of his “Henri” videos won a Golden Kitty, the top award at an earlier incarnation of CatVideoFest.

Thus began his expanding involvement in CatVideoFest, and he assumed leadership of the festival in 2016, not only selecting the videos for each year’s edition, but handling the business side, marketing, and more. CatVideoFest is now in over 200 cities across the country, and a portion of the proceeds from each engagement go to a local animal shelter or other animal organization—a longstanding element, Braden says. He touches on the informal criteria he applies when evaluating a submitted video, and shares what he considers the quintessential cat video.

Listen Here: