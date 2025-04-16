Talking Animals: Founders of Florida Rescue Farm recall how orphaned calf named Moobee spurred the creation of their farm animal sanctuary

Kelly McCormick and Glenn Maresca–co-founders of Florida Rescue Farm, a sanctuary in Duette, FL, devoted to rescuing, rehabilitating, and housing pigs, goats, geese, chickens, ducks, cattle, other critters, and no less devoted to cultivating a strong educational presence—described the remote community of Duette, and what prompted them to settle there.

They make clear their original intention in relocating there (and leaving city life behind) was to homestead on the five and a half acre parcel they occupy.

But those plans were scuttled when Maresca rescued an orphaned calf named Moobee. This turned out to be a pivotal moment that not only transformed Moobee’s life, but McCormick and Maresca’s life, too (including that they went fully vegan), as well as the lives of dozens of farmed animals that the pair has subsequently rescued.

In turn, Maresca recalls, Moobee (perhaps feeling a debt of gratitude) engaged in an unusual behavior—joined in short order by the other resident cows, encircling Maresca–protecting him, he realized, from two coyotes ambling through the sanctuary grounds.

Yet another major, transformative episode for Maresca and McCormick, part of the duo’s arrival at their revised gameplan for the property—turning it into a vegan homestead.

They also address the parallel priority at Florida Rescue Farm: McCormick and Maresca have cultivated a substantial educational predilection, both implied, in the sensibility of the sanctuary—to oversimplify, the ethos is: animals are our friends, not our food—and directly, in the educational tours they regularly offer, and other related experiences.

So, they explain, not just volunteers, but also visitors to the sanctuary are inculcated with the Rescue Farm philosophy, implementing a central facet of the sanctuary’s mission, improving the lives of all creatures who reside or spend time at the Duette facility.

