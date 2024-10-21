Talking Animals: local organization rescues and rehabilitates birds of prey, preparing for its wonders of wildlife festival

Nancy Murrah--President of The Raptor Center of Tampa Bay

Nancy Murrah–President of The Raptor Center of Tampa Bay (RCTB), which rescues, rehabilitates, and releases hundreds of native birds of prey annually—describes the preparations required at RCTB before something like Hurricane Milton, and how the facility fared through the storm.

This led to a discussion of why tending to a veritable battalion of squirrels constituted a major post-Milton activity at the RCTB, veering into acknowledging a method for reuniting mother squirrels with their missing babies: —playing a recording of a baby squirrel call which sends Mama Squirrel scurrying toward that canned cry and the infant critter.

Laying some fundamental groundwork, Murrah explains what a raptor is (bird of prey), what traits make it a raptor, the various types of such birds and their attendant prey. For this interview, conducted in the studio at WMNF, Murrah brought an American Kestrel, North America’s smallest falcon. This one, named Chirp, was quietly charming, and an excellent guest.

She recalled how she initially became interested in raptors, and rescuing them, outlining what she loves about them, and in what profound ways these birds speak to her. Murrah provides an overview of the ailments and injuries that most commonly lead to birds of prey being rescued and rehabilitated by the Raptor Center.

As for how the Raptor Center operation is funded, Murrah emphasized the importance of revenue generated by their events—notably, the annual Wonders of Wildlife Festival, happening this year on Nov. 9, at Edward Medard Conservation Park, in Plant City. She spelled out some of the Festival events and activities, providing attendees with the opportunity to see some of Florida’s native species up close—among them, birds of prey, skunks, snakes, tortoises and others–demonstrations, wildlife programs, live animal presentations, exhibits, and more. Tickets are available on the RCTB website or the Festival’s Facebook page.

Listen here: