Talking Animals: Pet Partners offers an array of therapy animal resources

Annie Peters, president and CEO of Pet Partners—a Bellevue, Wash.-based national therapy animal organization focusing on improving human health and well-being through the human-animal bond—traces her path from once-aspiring engineer (who realized she didn’t really like engineering), venturing into an extended stint in the non-profit world, working at Special Olympics International before landing at the helm of Pet Partners 11 years ago.

But Peters notes that one throughline across this narrative is her love of animals. So when I observe that someone might not see a connection between the work of Special Olympics International and one focused on various aspects of therapy animals, she explains in this Pet Partners employment opportunity, she identified three components that spoke to her in a meaningful way. It concentrated on (1) health; (2) volunteers; (3) pets.

Peters responds to my query, wondering how she would describe Pet Partners in significant ways—both pluses and minuses—when she arrived there a decade-plus ago, relative to how she would characterize the organization now, very much including the changes and improvements she’s introduced.

We broach the important distinction between therapy dogs and service dogs—a confusing difference for many. And I mention that some folks cultivate that confusion by buying a phony therapy-dog vest and putting it on their non-therapy dog—and BOOM!, instant access on airplanes, restaurants, and elsewhere.

She says there’s nothing much Pet Partners can do to mitigate that deception, but if the organization learns a Pet Partners team has engaged in any such fraudulent behavior, they’re dismissed.

For Peters’ part, she emphasizes the Pet Partners’ distinction between therapy dogs and service dogs comes down to this: service dogs involve a one-to-one relationship with humans, while therapy dogs’ relationship involves one to many.

Pet Partners deals strictly in the realm of therapy animals, and among the resources they offer is evaluating potential teams. It’s not uncommon for people to think their warm, gregarious dog could possibly have the makings of a therapy dog who could be helpful by visiting a nearby school or hospital. Peters explained they have evaluators spread across the country who can make that very assessment. Likewise, Pet Projects is equipped to provide training to aspiring therapy animals team, and once that training is successfully completed, that team is insured by Pet Projects, and reflects a top-tier credibility to institutions considering taking on a new team.

We touched on a number of other topics, from the sister organization Peters helped create a little over two years ago, the Association of Animal Assisted Intervention Professionals (AAAIP)—geared for an array of individuals (physical therapists, social workers, animal trainers, et al) interested in incorporating therapy animals into their professional work—to the range of animals Pet Projects recognizes as therapy animals, beyond dogs, including cats, horses, rabbits, and llamas.

Listen Below: