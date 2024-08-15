Donate Now!
Talking Animals: Small But Mighty Rescue Helps Dogs—And People—Across Tampa Bay

Posted on by Colleen Cole
Art Shaul

Art Shaul—founder-director of Safe Paws Rescue, a small but mighty rescue serving the Tampa Bay Area—recalls growing up watching his Dad bring home ill, injured, sometimes “bedraggled” animals, caring for these critters, then making them family members.

 

Observing these paternal acts of kindness clearly made a profound impression on Shaul (he gets a bit emotional recounting one of those dogs), who mirrored those acts decades later, launching Safe Paws Rescue in 2018.

 

Tellingly, though probably not surprisingly, across the various stages of his life—and spanning geography: living in Pittsburgh, multiple areas of Chicago, Michigan, eventually settling in Saint Petersburg, FL—Shaul notes that he’s always had a dog at his side.

 

Shaul explains that he began considering creating his own rescue when he became intrigued noticing a woman in his neighborhood walking a different dog every day. A conversation with the woman  revealed that she, and the dogs, were part of a rescue, which Shaul began helping.

 

There was another nearby rescue, which he also started assisting, before realizing he had ideas about building a better mousetrap, so to speak, unveiling Safe Paws Rescue. Which is distinctive in multiple ways, exemplified by their slogan of sorts: “We have no buildings, no employees, no benefactors–just a handful of hardworking volunteers.”

 

Indeed, applying business acumen that Shaul developed over the course of his professional career, Safe Paws Rescue reflects a minimalist philosophy–there’s no shelter (no physical structures at all), no salaries, carefully-controlled expenses befitting a 501 (c )(3) nonprofit organization—yielding outsized results. By now, it’s probably obvious that Safe Paws is strictly volunteer-powered. But it may be less obvious how heavily this rescue relies on those willing to foster, and is perennially seeking more of them.

 

He outlines the array of enticements offered to those who step up to foster, including food, toys, veterinarian care—items commonly provided by rescues to foster-parents—and more singular perks, such as consultations, if needed, with an animal behaviorist or trainer. In other words, while caring for Safe Paws animals, these foster folks don’t spend a dime.

 

Shaul describes additional ways Safe Paws serves the local animal—and human—community, most notably, perhaps, by providing dog food and other resources to families who, contending with a financial strain, might be otherwise unable to afford to keep the animal(s) in their home. He points out that this effort extends to a handful of veterans.

 

Safe Paws underwrites all these good works—including food and veterinarian care—chiefly through donations, but also by holding fundraisers, including its 2nd Annual Pups & Pumpkins Fundraiser, on Oct. 13, at Pinellas Ale Works, in Saint Petersburg.

Listen here:

Player position: