Talking Animals: Two longtime Florida wildlife experts discuss FWC’s current effort to evaluate existing rules for wildlife trapping

Kate MacFall and Katherine McGill—longtime wildlife experts joining me for a discussion devoted to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), specifically, the FWC’s current effort to evaluate existing rules for wildlife trapping—address what for many may be the surprising prevalence of trapping in Florida.

McGill and MacFall go on to speak to the extent to which Florida trapping divides along regional lines, while noting some of the reasons for trapping—legitimate reasons for trapping.

As part of this exchange, McGill mentions that, in sharp contrast to some of these commercial enterprises that trap and haul away wildlife, she co-founded the 411 Wildlife Organization, a new nationwide free public assistance hotline for mitigating wildlife conflicts with assistance from industry experts. That hotline number is 877-WILD-411.

I inquire if there’s a certain cycle or timetable–constitutionally or otherwise–by which the FWC periodically reassesses trapping regulations? Especially given that it’s been 50+ years since the trapping rules last changed…

There is not a proscribed period by which the FWC examines trapping regulations—indeed, this current reevaluation session has already extended long enough that MacFall, McGill, and I did a radio show on the early stages of this very process nearly three years ago.

We explored the official role that MacFall and McGill have stepped into, becoming members of the FWC trap rules reform Technical Advisory Group (TAG), representing the humane wildlife control industry.

They touched on important proposals they made during the TAG procedure, including the need for a so-called “Public Take Permit,” and the rationale behind it. This proposal elicited favorable response from the TAG, but being embraced initially didn’t hold up over time, as “senior staff opted not to pursue it.”

McGill and MacFall described measures by which interested citizens learn more about possible changes in trapping rules –-and weigh in. These include a Webinar/Zoom hosted by Alicia from the Animal Legal Defense Fund, and Kate MacFall, the Humane World for Animals Director, on April 30 at 6 pm ET.

The FWC will offer virtual public meetings/webinars/Zooms of their own, to review proposed Trapping Rules changes:

Tuesday, May 6th from noon to 3pm.

Thursday, May 8th from 6pm to 9pm,

Saturday, May 10th from 9am to noon.

Search “FWC Trapping Rules 2025” for links to each ZOOM mtg

Listen Below: