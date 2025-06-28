Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Talking Animals: VEG ER for Pets

Posted on June 28, 2025 • by Duncan Strauss, Colleen Cole
Share

Dr. Holly Dutton, Medical Director at the Tampa and Clearwater locations of VEG ER for Pets–a national enterprise that specializes in providing around-the-clock emergency and critical care services for pets—flips the script on my mention of the countless guests who work with animals in some capacity, grew up wanting to be a veterinarian, but for one reason or another, their plans changed. 

 

Dutton–clearly not only a veterinarian, but overseeing two emergency vet hospitals–explains that she did not grow up with those aspirations, only becoming interested in traveling the veterinary path as an undergrad pursuing human medicine, particularly research projects involving animals. 

 

Now, Dutton says she has been practicing for 11 years, absolutely loves the work of being an emergency vet, and perhaps not coincidentally, feels “it’s a calling.” She outlines some of what she loves most about her day-to-day VEG ER life…and what she doesn’t love so much.

 

We discuss some of the traits that help distinguish VEG ER as emergency vet hospitals go; some are structural—like the open floor plan, providing the animals and humans an unobstructed view across all sections of the hospital—and some are philosophical.

 

For example, when you first call a VEG ER location, you can immediately speak with a veterinarian—any time of day or night…When you bring your animal in, you can opt to stay with that pet every step of the way …you can hold your pet during treatment (Dutton said they’ll even teach an owner how to do a blood draw on their pet, if interested)…These and other measures—like sometimes sitting on the floor in the hospital, and inviting the pet and owner to do so, too—are designed to reduce the stress of the ER experience, for animal and human alike.

 

Noting the blazing temperatures outside, and that Summer reportedly yields an increase in pet ER visits, I ask Dutton about the most common afflictions associated with Summer, after she establishes the fundamental causal factors are the season’s elevated heat and humidity. She offers some precautions pet parents can take to reduce the prospects of such Summer setbacks.

 

While fielding a large handful of listener calls and emails, we touched on various other topics, from the number of VEG ER locations nationwide (100+), to the firm’s blood bank, to the wide array of animals VEG ER is prepared to treat, including sugar gliders, iguanas, and, yes, hedgehogs. 

Listen Below:

 

Tags
, ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Juvenile Welfare Board book bus is giving free books to kids

The JWB bus is scheduled to make more than 80...

Former Florida Sen. Jeff Brandes talks insurance, housing, Hope Florida and more

Jeff Brandes is a self-proclaimed policy addict, and the former...

Palestine necklace via FB
Nordstrom employee files discrimination complaint after being told to remove Palestine pendant

Listen: An employee at a Nordstrom store in Jacksonville says...

The Scoop: Fri. June 27, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

WMNF headlines including Turning Point USA summit, People's Pride Coalition,...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Jazz Connections
Player position: