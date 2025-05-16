Talking Florida’s rule changes on mushrooms and weed, with a side of strip clubs, too

Carlos Hermida at WMNF in Tampa, Florida on May 16, 2025.

For three sessions now, Carlos Hermida, who owns two hemp shops in the Tampa Bay area, has watched the Florida legislature attempt to pass different regulations that directly affect his industry.

Legislation from 2023 didn’t go anywhere, but Gov. Ron DeSantis had to veto a bill that might have killed Hermida’s business after the 2024 session. This year, the Florida Legislature failed to pass two bills—SB 438 and the House version HB 7027—that would have capped the potency of hemp-derived THC products, placed advertising restrictions, and required hemp to be tested by a certified medical cannabis laboratory.

Hermida—who runs the Chillum storefronts in St. Petersburg and Ybor City—joined The Skinny to discuss the legislation, and the future of not just hemp, but mushrooms, in the Sunshine State.

On the second half of the show, Don Kleinhans, owner of Tampa strip club 2001 Odyssey, joined in to discuss his recent acquisition of his club’s legendary club Mons Venus.