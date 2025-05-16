Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Talking Florida’s rule changes on mushrooms and weed, with a side of strip clubs, too

Posted on May 16, 2025 • by Ray Roa
Share
A man in a blue collared shirt, with rectangle glasses and a black hat. He has a short beard and is talking into a radio microphone with his left hand raised like a cobra.
Carlos Hermida at WMNF in Tampa, Florida on May 16, 2025.

For three sessions now, Carlos Hermida, who owns two hemp shops in the Tampa Bay area, has watched the Florida legislature attempt to pass different regulations that directly affect his industry.

Legislation from 2023 didn’t go anywhere, but Gov. Ron DeSantis had to veto a bill that might have killed Hermida’s business after the 2024 session. This year, the Florida Legislature failed to pass two bills—SB 438 and the House version HB 7027—that would have capped the potency of hemp-derived THC products, placed advertising restrictions, and required hemp to be tested by a certified medical cannabis laboratory.

Hermida—who runs the Chillum storefronts in St. Petersburg and Ybor City—joined The Skinny to discuss the legislation, and the future of not just hemp, but mushrooms, in the Sunshine State.

On the second half of the show, Don Kleinhans, owner of Tampa strip club 2001 Odyssey, joined in to discuss his recent acquisition of his club’s legendary club Mons Venus.

Tags
, , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Former and current Florida legislators talk term limits at Tampa political forum

Listen: Over 30 years ago, Florida voters amended the state’s...

The Scoop: Fri. May 16, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Florida municipalities are now forbidden from fluoridating water after Gov....

death penalty florida
Glen Rogers is Florida’s fifth execution this year; the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops objects

The Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops has repeatedly asked DeSantis...

Hurricane Helene
Pasco County is assembling a plan for disaster recovery

Pasco County's Better Future Action Plan is now available for...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Rhythm Revival
Player position: