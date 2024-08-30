Talking preservation and planning in Tampa Bay, plus the upcoming Uhuru trial

Karen Kress at WMNF studios in Tampa, Florida on Aug. 30, 2024. // Photo by Ray Roa

Preservation is often associated with old buildings, and the past, but working to keep historic structures and neighborhoods from being demolished not only opens the door for a city’s residents and visitors to continue their own placemaking journeys, and prepare to share their stories with others.

Manny Leto and Karen Kress have a lot to say about that. Leto, Executive Director of Preserve The ‘Burg, and Kress, Senior Director of Transportation and Planning at the Tampa Downtown Partnership, both have reports about preservation and their organizations’ views on the future.

The duo discussed Preserve The ‘Burg’s Keeping The Vibe Alive report and the Tampa Downtown Partnership’s Franklin Street Vision on the top half of today’s show.

In the second half of The Skinny, Penny Hess and Omali Yeshitela from the African People’s Socialist Party—also known as the International People’s Democratic Uhuru Movement—joined us to talk about an upcoming federal trial where the U.S. government will open its case against three members of the Uhurus, contending they acted as illegal agents of the Russian government without giving notice to the attorney general.