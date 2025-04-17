Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Tampa activists plan to protest against Trump’s deportations

Posted on April 17, 2025 • by Chris Young
Share
Hands Off Tampa
Hands Off protest in Tampa. By Josh Holton/WMNF 2025.

Listen:

After thousands came out in Tampa and beyond to protest the U.S. government’s policies earlier this month, local activist groups are planning another anti-Trump demonstration on Saturday.

This time, they’re asking the Trump administration to bring two Venezuelan immigrants home from prisons in El Salvador. 

Activists from Tampa are asking the Trump administration to bring back Frengel Reyes and Luis Marcano Silva.

The two Venezuelan immigrants from Tampa Bay were deported to an El Salvador prison in March. 

The Trump administration accused them of being members of a Venezuelan gang. 

Ferris Shaheen is an organizer with the Tampa Bay branch of the Party for Socialism and Liberation. 

He says Saturday’s protest is a demand to bring them home to their families. 

“We need to continue, you know, so to speak, letting the government know that we will not allow this to happen silently.” Shaheen told WMNF.

Shaheen hopes they can send a clear message to the Trump administration

“These are two members of our community who have not been able to contact their families since they’ve been, you know, deported, and you know their families are very very worried,” Shaheen said.

The protest comes as various local police, from Tampa PD to the University of South Florida, have partnered with ICE for immigration enforcement – a practice Ferris called cruel and unfair. 

The protest is planned for Saturday, April 19th at noon at Cypress Point Park in Tampa.

For more information, click here. 

 

Tags
,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

March 2023 Doak Campbell Stadium, home of Florida State University Football - FSU
Six hospitalized after shooting at Florida State University; Suspect apprehended

Based on information provided by the Associated Press and News...

Florida bill could give the state more control over book bans

There are more book bans in Florida than any other...

The Scoop: Thurs. April 17, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Roundup of news headlines produced for WMNF Community Radio: Florida...

Talking Animals: Founder of Gainesville monkey sanctuary recounts its history, evolution, and challenges she’s faced over a Quarter century

Kari Bagnall founder and executive director of Jungle Friends Primate...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Emo Night Tampa Radio
Player position: