Tampa activists plan to protest against Trump’s deportations

Hands Off protest in Tampa. By Josh Holton/WMNF 2025.

After thousands came out in Tampa and beyond to protest the U.S. government’s policies earlier this month, local activist groups are planning another anti-Trump demonstration on Saturday.

This time, they’re asking the Trump administration to bring two Venezuelan immigrants home from prisons in El Salvador.

Activists from Tampa are asking the Trump administration to bring back Frengel Reyes and Luis Marcano Silva.

The two Venezuelan immigrants from Tampa Bay were deported to an El Salvador prison in March.

The Trump administration accused them of being members of a Venezuelan gang.

Ferris Shaheen is an organizer with the Tampa Bay branch of the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

He says Saturday’s protest is a demand to bring them home to their families.

“We need to continue, you know, so to speak, letting the government know that we will not allow this to happen silently.” Shaheen told WMNF.

Shaheen hopes they can send a clear message to the Trump administration

“These are two members of our community who have not been able to contact their families since they’ve been, you know, deported, and you know their families are very very worried,” Shaheen said.

The protest comes as various local police, from Tampa PD to the University of South Florida, have partnered with ICE for immigration enforcement – a practice Ferris called cruel and unfair.

The protest is planned for Saturday, April 19th at noon at Cypress Point Park in Tampa.

