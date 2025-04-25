Donate Now!
At rally, Tampa activists will call for government to bring back woman deported to Cuba

Posted on April 25, 2025 • by Chris Young
Heydi Sanchez Tejeda with her husband and child // Photo provided by Tampa Bay Immigrant Solidarity Network

Tampa advocates are planning to rally tomorrow against the deportation of a local Tampa mother.

The Tampa Bay Immigrant Solidarity Network is calling for the return of Heydi Sanchez Tejeda. 

The organization says Tejeda was detained by ICE during a routine immigration appointment and deported back to Cuba Thursday.

Tejeda is married to a U.S. citizen and has a child. 

Ruth Beltran, event organizer, called the deportation outrageous.

“We just want to send a strong message that we need Heidy and all other families to be brought back and to be reunited. We should not be breaking families apart,” Beltran told WMNF.

Beltran said there’s power in numbers. 

“U.S. citizens are coming out by the numbers. They are defending immigrant families, they are defending immigrant families. They are defending, you know, cuts to Medicaid, to Medicare. Everybody’s really nervous about what’s taking place in our country right now, but they are also ready to fight back,” Beltran said.

Just last Saturday, various organizations held a protest for two Tampa Bay men deported to El Salvador. 

The rally takes place Saturday, April 26 at 1:00pm at 801 N. Florida Avenue Tampa, FL 33602 (Federal building)

