Tampa advocates to protest proposed Florida bear hunt outside FWC commissioner’s business

Posted on July 31, 2025 • by Chris Young
Florida black bear
Florida black bear. By Barb Elkin via iStock for WMNF News.

Listen:

On August 13th and 14th, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will consider rules for a three-week black bear hunt. 

Tampa Bay opponents of the move are protesting the hunt this Saturday at a local FWC commissioner’s business.

Animal advocacy groups are planning a protest from noon to 1 p.m. at Fe rman Chevrolet in  Tampa. 

FWC Commissioner Preston Farrior is the CEO of Ferman Motor Car Company. He did not respond to WMNF’s request for comment.

James Scott is a campaign coordinator for Speak Up for Wildlife. 

“We think the folks in Tampa Bay ought to know that one of our neighbors has the power to speak out on, or either reject or approve the bear hunt rules,” Scott told WMNF.

Scott said the FWC decision will not only harm the bear population, but also give too much power to the executive director to approve bear hunts in the future.

“Our role and our mission in the coming days, the next couple of weeks, is to elevate the public’s awareness of this decision that’s on  the table and of the commissioners who have the power to either authorize it or reject it.” Scott said.

The last Florida bear hunt in 2015 bear hunt ended after only two days, when three hundred and five bears were killed. 

On August 13 and 14, the FWC will meet in a suburb of Tallahassee to discuss the rules of the December bear hunt.

