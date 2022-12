Share this:

Tracy Midulla of Tempus Projects, an artists collective in Ybor City, and Michele Smith of the Tampa Arts Alliance, give their take on the city’s arts scene. Both organizations have benefitted from support from such businesses as real estate firm Smith and Associates, Visit Tampa Bay, public relations consultants Tucker Hall and developer Darryl Shaw.

Listen to the entire show here or by searching for WMNF WaveMakers wherever you listen to podcasts.