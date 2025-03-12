Tampa Bay favorites The Black Honkeys Band are making their Tropical Heatwave!

The 9-piece Funk, R&B, Soul, and Rock band has been on the local music scene since 2001, kicking off their career with a New Years Eve show at Club More in Clearwater and being longtime favorites of vacationers, snowbirds, and year-long residents alike.

Voted Creative Loafing’s Best of the Bay: Best Band in 2022 and Best Cover Band in 2021, The Black Honkeys Band are such a staple in our community that they even have a live album from back when The Floridian was the historic State Theatre (check out their cover of “Everyday People”).

Their music has gotten recognition outside of Tampa Bay as well, including their song “What’s the Price” used in 2023’s The Plus One starring Cedric the Entertainer and Ashanti. Featuring a horn section along with keyboard, guitar, bass, drums, and vocals, The Black Honkeys Band knows how to bring down the house.

In fact, they’re so popular, WMNF made a point to make them one of the first bands we reached out to for the Tropical Heatwave lineup, as they book up FAST!

